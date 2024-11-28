Bhubaneswar: Odisha Pavilion bagged Silver at the 43rd Indian International Trade Fair (IITF) 2024 in New Delhi Wednesday. Odisha’s principal resident commissioner Vishal Gagan received the award from India Trade Promotion Organisation’s chairman and managing director Pradeep Singh Kharola. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said, “It is a matter of honour for the state that Odisha Pavilion won silver medal for best performance in thematic category at the 43rd India International Trade Fair 2024. The ‘Odisha Pavilion’ showcased state’s art, culture, heritage in a very interesting way. Thanks to all the members for such efforts.”

The Odisha Mandap at IITF garnered widespread acclaim for its intricate artistry and elegance, becoming a major attraction. Thousands of visitors, both from India and abroad, appreciated the cultural artifacts and products showcased at the pavilion, highlighting the state’s rich heritage and vibrant craftsmanship. This year’s IITF centered on the theme ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047,’ and the Odisha Pavilion successfully balanced the state’s traditional excellence with its promising future progress. A total of 25 special stalls displayed a diverse range of Odia products, including tribal art, Mission Shakti SHG products, Kandhamal spices, brown rice flakes, organic rice varieties like Kalajeera rice, palm candy, Berhampur pickles, and Sri Anna delicacies. The architectural grandeur of Odisha pavilion attracted almost five lakh crowd since the inaugural ceremony November 14. Creative designs of the globally renowned Mukteswar and Ratnagiri arch, alongside Sun Temple Konark at the entrance and exit added momentum to the influx of visitors. The stalls made a business of almost Rs 55 lakh.