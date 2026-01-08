Bhubaneswar: Odisha Thursday paid rich tributes to legendary Odissi dance exponent Padma Vibhusan Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra on his 100th birth anniversary, with programmes organised across the state.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi described Guru Kelucharan as the “soul of Odissi”, while Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik said the maestro was instrumental in taking the classical dance form to the global stage.

State Congress president Bhakta Charan Das said his timeless contribution continued to enrich the state’s cultural heritage.

Participating in the state-level birth centenary celebrations at the Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Odissi Research Centre here, Majhi inaugurated a three-day art and photography exhibition titled ‘Kelucharan Kirti Shatakam’, organised by the Department of Odia Language, Literature and Culture.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra was an unparalleled confluence of Odisha, Odia identity and Odissi dance.

He said when Odissi was facing neglect, the guru revived and gave it a distinct classical form by blending Jagannath culture, the Mahari tradition, and elements of classical and folk art.

Odia Language, Literature and Culture Minister Suryavanshi Suraj said Guru Kelucharan devoted his entire life to Odissi dance and presented it not merely as a performance form but as a spiritual experience. He said the ‘Kelucharan Kirti Shatakam’ programme is being held from January 8 to 10 at the Odissi Research Centre and Rabindra Mandap.

The minister also released a short film on the life of Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra and the Odissi Research Centre.

Born January 8, 1926, Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra died April 7, 2004. He was the first Odia to receive the Padma Vibhusan, which was conferred on him in 2000.

Eminent Odissi dancers, including Padma Shri awardees Priyambada Hejmadi, Kumkum Mohanty and Madhavi Mudgal, Guru Ratikant Mohapatra and others, participated in the commemorative programmes.