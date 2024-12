Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police Monday said it arrested a couple on charges of defrauding people by impersonating themselves as the daughter and son-in-law of PK Mishra, the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The couple, identified as Hansita Abhilipsa (38) and her accomplice Anil Kumar Mohanty, believed to be her husband, were accused of cheating people by claiming that they have influential connections, police added.

“They were arrested Sunday and booked under Sections 329(3), 319(2), 318(4), and 3(5) of the BNS. They claimed to be the daughter and son-in-law of PM’s Principal Secretary PK Mishra,” Additional DCP Zone 6 in Bhubaneswar, Swaraj Debata said.

Police recovered several photographs from the couple’s residence, showing them with high-profile people, including the Chief Secretary. The duo allegedly swindled rich businessmen, builders, mining operators, and other influential people in Bhubaneswar.

Officials said the couple digitally manipulated the photographs with influential officials and used these doctored images to approach victims, falsely promising to help them get their tenders passed.

Hansita is a resident of Kandhamal district, while Mohanty is a small-time businessman who owns an infrastructure firm.

The arrests were made following a complaint by a mine owner.

