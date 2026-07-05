Bhubaneswar: A day after a woman police official was found hanging at her official residence, the Odisha Police Officers’ Association Sunday demanded a high-level inquiry into her death.

The body of Beauty Mohanty, the inspector-in-charge of Chauliaganj police station in Cuttack, was found in her residential quarters Saturday morning, with police suspecting that she ended her own life over personal reasons.

On Sunday, Asit Kumar Jena, the president of Odisha Police Officers’ Association, told reporters in Cuttack that the incident should not be treated just like any other unnatural death case.

“It should be investigated properly by a high-level committee within a month to find the exact reason behind her death,” he said.

Jena alleged that police officers have been working under high pressure without adequate leave, and demanded that the government allow them to avail leave under the existing norms.