Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police received more teeth to tackle drug trafficking with the State government approving proposals from the department to set up a new specialised unit.

Informing about the development in a video message, DGP Abhay said the government has sanctioned 27 new posts including one in the rank of SP and three DSPs. The government has also approved the proposal for a dedicated narcotics unit within the STF headed by a SP rank officer to tackle drug trafficking effectively.

“STF has been a leading formation of Odisha Police in the fight against Odisha Police,” Abhay said.

The top cop also thanked Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for strengthening the STF and lending support to their ventures. “In fact it is due to his direction, Odisha Police are giving the highest priority in the fight against drug trafficking,” Abhay stated.

Abhay also assured the government and people of Odisha that STF will continue to excel and reach greater heights in combating drug trafficking and organised crime.

With the approval of the new group the STF will now have two units headed by one SP each. Among the two units one will handle are narcotics and the other organised crime, it was learnt.

PNN