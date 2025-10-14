Tensa(Sundargarh): A woman from Patamunda hutting under Patamunda panchayat of Koida block in Sundargarh district allegedly sold her newborn son to another person for Rs 20,000, reportedly due to poverty. However, no police complaint had been registered in this regard when reports last came in.

The incident occurred around 45 days ago, but police launched a probe on their own after the matter surfaced Monday. Sources said the woman lost her husband a few years ago and has been living with her five children and mother-in-law at Patamunda hutting.

Around five months ago, she became pregnant but kept it a secret fearing backlash from locals due to social stigma. However, after learning about her pregnancy, the local Anganwadi worker and ASHA took her to the Koida community health centre (CHC) for a medical checkup. She was later sent to Maa Gruha.

The woman subsequently delivered a baby boy at the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) in Rourkela. Twelve days later, she returned home alone after being discharged from the hospital. When the ASHA and Anganwadi workers questioned her, she revealed that she had handed over the infant to another person in exchange for Rs 20,000 to help meet her expenses.

She reportedly said she was struggling to feed her five children and could not raise another. Former Patamunda sarpanch Abhinash Suman Bage said he had heard about the alleged child sale but could not confirm it.

Anita Das, the Child Development Project Officer of Koida, said she had received information about the incident but could not speak further until an inquiry is conducted. Koida police station officer-in-charge Jyoti Ranjan Pati said no complaint related to the child sale has been received at the police station.

