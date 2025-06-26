Chennai: The race for the title at the inaugural Hockey India Masters Cup (Women) reached its final stretch as Hockey Association of Odisha and Hockey Punjab sealed their places in the final after registering impressive wins in their respective semifinal matches here at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium.

In the first semi-final, Hockey Association of Odisha delivered a commanding performance to defeat Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu 4-1. Odisha captain Lucela Ekka (4’, 25’) led from the front with two brilliant field goals, giving her team a strong foothold early in the match.

She was supported by Sarita Roshan Minz (9’) and Asima Sanjay Minz (30’), who also found the back of the net to seal a convincing win. Tamil Nadu’s lone goal came from Saumya (34’), who converted a penalty corner in the third quarter.

The second semi-final saw Hockey Punjab come from behind twice to secure a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Hockey Haryana. Haryana took the early lead through a field goal from Sonika Yadav (11’), but Punjab equalised soon after with Meenakshi (18’) converting a penalty corner.

In the third quarter, Nishi Shivendra Singh (38’) put Haryana back in front with a field goal, only for Punjab to respond once again—Baljit Kaur Marar (44’) equalised with a penalty corner strike. Just three minutes later, Sangita Minz (47’) sealed the comeback with a well-timed field goal, propelling Punjab into the Final.

Hockey Association of Odisha will take on Hockey Punjab in the final of the inaugural Hockey India Masters Cup (Women), while Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu will now face-off with Hockey Haryana for the bronze medal match on Friday before the summit clash.

Masters Cup marked a new chapter in Indian hockey, offering a dedicated platform for veteran players. With competitions in both men’s and women’s categories, the Hockey India Masters Cup is poised to be a celebration of longevity, passion, and the enduring love for the game.