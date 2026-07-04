Bhubaneswar: Odisha government Saturday finalised a comprehensive transport and traffic management plan to ensure the safe and smooth movement of devotees expected to attend the Rath Yatra in Puri.

Reviewing the preparations, Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena directed officials to accord top priority to hassle-free travel for pilgrims arriving from across Odisha and other states. He warned that any lapse in service or traffic management would invite strict action.

The Transport Department is coordinating with district administrations and police to strengthen traffic regulation, road safety and crowd management, particularly along the Bhubaneswar-Puri National Highway. To handle the surge in passenger traffic, the government will increase the number of public buses operating on the route during the festival, sources said.

The minister also warned private bus operators and other transport providers against charging passengers more than government-approved fares, saying strict action would be taken against violators.

Minister Jena informed that from Malatipatapur to Sterling Chhak, free autorickshaw services to be arranged during the Rath Yatra. “We have also arranged shuttle bus services, a 24/7 help desk, and cranes, among other services. People can also avail breakdown services,” he added.