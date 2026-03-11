Bhubaneswar: Defending champions Odisha RC and Future Hope Harlequins booked their places in the women’s final of the National Rugby 15s Championship 2026 – Division 1 after two hard-fought semi-finals at the Kalinga Stadium, here Tuesday. In the first semi-final, Odisha RC held their nerve to defeat Calcutta Cricket and Football Club (CC&FC) 24-22 in a thrilling encounter.

The home side dominated the opening half and went into the break with a 19-3 lead, with Arati Murmu, Sanjukta Munda, and Poonam Singh among the scorers. Sumitra Nayak added further points with the boot. However, CC&FC mounted a spirited comeback in the second half. Debasri Ghosh, Sumandeep Kaur, and Teena crossed the line, while Latisha Madhu Khedekar added crucial points to bring the Kolkata side within touching distance.

Despite the late surge, Odisha RC managed to hold on to secure a narrow 24-22 victory and advance to the final. The second semi-final saw Future Hope Harlequins produce a strong comeback to defeat Delhi Hurricanes Women 17-10. Delhi Hurricanes started well with tries from Isha and Anjali, taking control of the early exchanges. Future Hope Harlequins responded with determination, as Namista Oraon, Tanuja Oraon, and Lachmi Oraon led the comeback effort. Lachmi Oraon also added a conversion as the Harlequins overturned the deficit to seal a 17-10 victory and book their place in the final.

In the Plate Final, Chandigarh United defeated Rugby Warriors Kerala 10-0 to secure a fi fth-place fi nish in the tournament. The Women’s Final will now see defending champions Odisha RC take on Future Hope Harlequins March 12, while CC&FC and Delhi Hurricanes will compete in the third-place playoff earlier in the day. The focus now shifts to the Men’s semi-finals Wednesday, where Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) will take on Delhi Hurricanes at 6:30 pm, followed by Bombay Gymkhana facing Future Hope Harlequins at 8:00 pm.