Bhubaneswar: Odisha has received 23 per cent surplus rainfall during the first 15 days of June by recording 97.4 mm of rain during the period, a senior MeT official said Tuesday.

Most parts of Odisha have been experiencing rainfall for the last few days as the south-west monsoon is strong since it made an onset over the state on June 11, the official said, adding that low pressure over the Bay of Bengal also facilitated rainfall activity.

“The volume of rainfall in Odisha was recorded at 97.4 mm up to June 15 which is 23 per cent more than the normal 79.2 mm,” HR Biswas, Director of the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, told PTI here.

Many parts of the state, particularly coastal and interior regions, are expected to receive heavy rainfall for the next couple of days, while moderate rain will continue to lash almost all areas, he said.

Around 15 of the 30 districts of the state have received excess rainfall till June 15, while 10 districts experienced normal rainfall. The rest of the state experienced deficit rainfall so far, said a MeT official.

As per the IMD forecast, the monsoon is likely to be normal (around 103 per cent) this time over central India, of which Odisha is a part.

Having made an onset over Odisha on June 11, the south-west monsoon had advanced into most parts of the state covering all the 30 districts on June 13 and triggering rainfall in many areas, he said.

Puri had received 97.2 mm rainfall during the last 24 hours, while Boudh recorded 32 mm, Titilagarh 26 mm and Baripada 21.8 mm, the MeT centre said.

Many parts of the state are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall for the next three days, it said.

Several districts like Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Cuttack, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Sonepur are likely to receive very heavy rainfall Wednesday, it said.

Similarly, heavy rain is likely to lash Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundergarh, Deogarh, Bargarh, Sambalpur and Angul Thursday, it added.

(PTI)