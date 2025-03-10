Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi informed the assembly Monday that the police have registered several criminal cases against 41 Bangladeshis in the state during the last 10 years.

In a written reply to a question from BJP legislator Manas Kumar Dutta, the chief minister said a total of 3,738 Bangladeshi infiltrators have been identified in the state.

The highest of 1,649 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants were found in Kendrapara, followed by 1,112 in Jagatsinghpur, 655 in Malkangiri, 199 in Bhadrak, 106 in Nabarangpur and 17 in Bhubaneswar, he said.

The state government has asked all collectors and superintendents of police to form teams of officials of tehsil, block and police to identify Bangladeshi infiltrators in various parts of the state and send them back to their own country, Majhi said.

He also informed the assembly that no illegal Bangladeshi immigrants had been identified in the Balasore district so far.

However, several criminal cases have been filed against five Bangladesh nationals in the district, and the cases are under sub-judice, the CM stated.

Notably, the Odisha Police’s Special Task Force Sunday apprehended 10 Bangladeshi nationals who entered India illegally without visas or passports.

Six men, three women and a 14-year-old minor were apprehended from a railway station.

