Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded ten new Covid-19 cases, of which one is in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,88,349. Active caseload in the state now stands at 118.

Out of total ten new infections, seven were reported from quarantine centres while three persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 12 cases of coronavirus infections Thursday.

Khurda district alone registered eight new infections.

The State Pool reported two new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 3,15,98,625 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 12.

PNN