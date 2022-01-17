Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 10,489 new Covid-19 cases, of which 982 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 11,44,401. Active caseload in the state now stands at 75,797.

Odisha also reported three (03) new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking tally in the state to 8,484 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Monday morning. The state had reported three (03) Covid-19 fatalities Sunday.

Khurda district reported highest two (02) deaths. It was followed by Angul with one (01) fatality.

Out of the total 10,489 new infections, 6,082 were reported from quarantine centres while 4,407 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 11,177 cases of coronavirus infections Sunday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 2,934 persons testing positive for the disease, followed by Sundargarh with 1,447 new infections.

Also read: Damodar Mela may turn into a ‘super spreader’

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (158), Balasore (433), Bargarh (166), Bhadrak (118), Bolangir (238), Boudh (85), Cuttack (786), Deogarh (44), Dhenkanal (70), Gajapati (109), Ganjam (92), Jagatsinghpur (207), Jajpur (195), Jharsuguda (225), Kalahandi (163), Kandhamal (56), Kendrapara (90), Keonjhar (105), Koraput (162), Malkangiri (55), Mayurbhanj (383), Nabarangpur (159), Nayagarh (193), Nuapada (108), Puri (198), Rayagada (253), Sambalpur (387) and Subarnapur (163).

The State Pool reported 707 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,67,01,571 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 4,452.

PNN