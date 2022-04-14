Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha recorded 11 new Covid-19 cases, of which one is in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,87,885. Active caseload in the state now stands at 122.

Out of total 11 new infections, seven were reported from quarantine centres while four persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 14 cases of coronavirus infections Wednesday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with three persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Bolangir and Sambalpur districts with two new infections each.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases include: Gajapati, Kendrapara, Puri and Sundargarh (one each).

The State Pool did not report any new case of persons coming from outside Odisha and testing positive for the virus.

A total of 3,09,90,717 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 19.

PNN