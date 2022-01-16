Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 11,177 new Covid-19 cases, of which 1,016 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 11,33,912. Active caseload in the state now stands at 69,763.

Out of the total 11,177 new infections, 6,479 were reported from quarantine centres while 4,698 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 10,856 cases of coronavirus infections Saturday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 3,424 persons testing positive for the disease, followed by Sundargarh with 2,136 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (132), Balasore (342), Bargarh (123), Bhadrak (92), Bolangir (312), Boudh (71), Cuttack (829), Deogarh (25), Dhenkanal (65), Gajapati (73), Ganjam (108), Jagatsinghpur (164), Jajpur (179), Jharsuguda (193), Kalahandi (173), Kandhamal (47), Kendrapara (71), Keonjhar (69), Koraput (152), Malkangiri (49), Mayurbhanj (276), Nabarangpur (155), Nayagarh (159), Nuapada (79), Puri (141), Rayagada (184), Sambalpur (379) and Subarnapur (238).

The State Pool reported 737 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,66,31,454 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 3,220.

PNN