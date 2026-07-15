Puri: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Wednesday launched an online donation facility for the revered Jagannath temple in Puri ahead of the Rath Yatra.

The digital donation facility, named ‘Samarpan’, has been developed by the Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC).

Inaugurating the facility at the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) office a day ahead of the annual Rath Yatra, Majhi said it would serve as a bridge between devotees and the deity.

He said the facility was introduced in response to requests from devotees who were unable to visit Puri and make offerings at the temple.

The funds collected through ‘Samarpan’ would be utilised for the overall development, preservation and maintenance of the 12th-century shrine, he added.

The mobile app and web portal allow devotees to register using their mobile number. Donations can be made from as little as Re 1, with no upper limit, through multiple payment options, including UPI, internet banking, debit and credit cards, an official said.

Donors providing their PAN details will also be eligible for income tax benefits as per applicable rules, he said.

Besides facilitating donations, the platform serves as a digital information hub for devotees, providing updates on temple rituals, announcements and other information. It also allows pilgrims to book accommodation at the temple’s Bhakta Niwas.

Majhi said the system would enable lakhs of devotees to offer their contributions to Lord Jagannath from anywhere in the world.