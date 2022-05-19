Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha recorded 12 new Covid-19 cases, of which two are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,88,339. Active caseload in the state now stands at 120.

Out of total 12 new infections, seven were reported from quarantine centres while five persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 13 cases of coronavirus infections Wednesday.

Khurda registered the highest number of new cases with six persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Gajapati district with two new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases include: Bolangir, Cuttack and Nuapada (one each).

The State Pool reported only one new case. This is the person who has come from outside Odisha and tested positive.

A total of 3,15,84,097 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 15.

PNN