Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 129 new Covid-19 cases, of which 39 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,85,889. Active caseload in the state now stands at 1,507.

Out of the total 129 new infections, 75 were reported from quarantine centres while 54 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 145 cases of coronavirus infections Saturday.

Sundargarh district registered the highest number of new cases with 25 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Gajapati with 20 new infections.

Other districts that reported new Covid-19 cases are: Balasore (10), Bhadrak (2), Bolangir (1), Cuttack (2), Deogarh (1), Ganjam (1), Jagatsinghpur (1), Jajpur (1), Jharsuguda (9), Kendrapara (8), Khurda (14), Koraput (2), Malkangiri (1), Mayurbhanj (8), Puri (2) and Sambalpur (18).

The State Pool reported three (03) fresh cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,95,50,452 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 209.

PNN