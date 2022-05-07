Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha recorded 14 new Covid-19 cases, of which one is in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,88,131. Active caseload in the state now stands at 103.

Out of the total 14 new infections, nine were reported from quarantine centres while five persons contracted the virus locally. The state had also registered 14 cases of coronavirus infections Friday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with six persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with two new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases include: Balasore, Bolangir, Deogarh and Nuapada (one each).

The State Pool reported two new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 3,14,09,706 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 10.

