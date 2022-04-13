Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha recorded 14 new Covid-19 cases, of which three are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,87,874. Active caseload in the state now stands at 130.

Out of the total 14 new infections, eight were reported from quarantine centres while six persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered six cases of coronavirus infections Tuesday.

Sundargarh district registered the highest number of new cases with four (04) persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Bolangir with three (03) new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Balasore (2), Deogarh (1), Gajapati (1), Kendrapara (2) and Subarnapur (1).

The State Pool did not report any new case of persons coming from outside Odisha and testing positive for the virus.

A total of 3,09,69,465 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 21.

PNN