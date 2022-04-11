Cuttack: A 12-year-old boy who was previously detained for three days at an outpost on the premises of Cuttack SCB Medical College and Hospital, Monday alleged that he was tortured by police.

A Child Welfare Committee (CWC) member in the city said that police had detained the minor boy who belongs to neighbouring Jharkhand, over his alleged involvement in theft of mobile phones. The boy is said to have stolen three mobile phones and handed over the sophisticated electronic gadgets to a miscreant closely known to him.

After knowing about the illegal detention of the minor boy, a Cuttack Childline member named R Donald Behera reached the police outpost Sunday evening and found that the child was locked in a lockup.

Following intervention of the city Childline and CWC, police released the minor boy. “Police should have produced the minor boy before the Juvenile Justice Board within 24 hours of the detention. However, he was detained at the police outpost for about three days, which is an apparent violation of the norms,” CWC member Amiya Biswal said.

“Committee will lodge an FIR against the police concerned and meet Cuttack DCP to apprise him about the incdent,” Biswal added.

On being contacted, Cuttack DCP Prateek Singh said, “A DCP-rank official will conduct a detailed probe into the incident. If anyone is found guilty, necessary action would be taken the wrongdoer.”

PNN