Cuttack: In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old girl was reportedly raped by her own father for over a month. The highly disgraceful incident was reported from Sankarpur locality in Cuttack.

Acting on a FIR, Badambadi police detained the man and rescued the victim and her 12-year-old little sister.

As per an FIR lodged by the victim girl, the man runs a fruit shop near Jayashree cinema hall in the city. Wife of the accused man had eloped with a youth about a couple of months ago. Since then, the man was staying in a house in Sankarpur with his two minor daughters.

The accused had been raping her 15-year-old daughter thereafter.

Eventually, the girl gathered courage to oppose the ilicit act of her father and later lodged the FIR, acting on which, Badambadi police have initiated a probe into the shameful incident and detained the accused for quizzing, a senior official in the police station stated.

Meanwhile, police have rescued the minor survivor and her 12-year-old sister. The minor sister duo was sent to Basundhara orphanage in Cuttack City following a medical examination of the elder one.

“The victim girl will be produced later in the day before Child Welfare Committee (CWC) for her statement recording,” the official added.

PNN