Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 1,497 new Covid-19 cases, of which 283 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,68,308. Active caseload in the state now stands at 21,525.

Odisha reported 20 new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking tally in the state to 8,754 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) department posted Monday morning. The state had reported 23 Covid-19 fatalities Sunday.

Khurda reported the highest deaths (six), followed by Kalahandi (four), Cuttack (three), Jagatsinghpur and Nayagarh districts (two each) and Jajpur, Kendrapara and Rayagada districts (one each).

Out of total 1,497 new infections, 874 were reported from quarantine centres while 623 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 2,106 cases of coronavirus infections Sunday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 251 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Sundargarh with 101 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (71), Balasore (50), Bargarh (22), Bhadrak (19), Bolangir (22), Boudh (32), Cuttack (69), Deogarh (62), Dhenkanal (27), Gajapati (45), Ganjam (8), Jagatsinghpur (24), Jajpur (64), Jharsuguda (75), Kalahandi (38), Kandhamal (31), Kendrapara (16), Keonjhar (42), Koraput (66), Malkangiri (7), Mayurbhanj (35), Nabarangpur (34), Nayagarh (56), Nuapada (23), Puri (37), Rayagada (52), Sambalpur (59) and Subarnapur (6).

The State Pool reported 53 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,80,43,615 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 3,624.

