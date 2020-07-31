Bhubaneswar: The number of positive cases of coronavirus continued to rise in Odisha with another 1,499 new infections reported Friday in the state. This information was given by the I & PR Department, Government of Odisha in a tweet. With the new cases, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in Odisha rose to 31,877. So far 19,745 persons have recovered from the disease.

The death toll in Odisha rose to 177 with eight new fatalities. Among those deceased, four persons were from Ganjam district. Khurda, Nayagarh, Gajapati and Sundargarh reported one fatality each. Five of the persons who fell victim to the virus were males while the remaining three were women. Some of the deceased had other comorbidities like hypertension and diabetes.

Ganjam continued to remain as the top hotspot for coronavirus infections with 368 new infections in the last 24 hours. It was followed by Khurda which reported 214 fresh positive cases.

The other districts that reported new positive cases are: Gajapati (97), Dhenkanal (92), Koraput (81), Sundargarh (75), Nayagarh (67), Sambalpur (56), Kandhamal (50), Kalahandi (44), Rayaganda (40), Balasore (37), Nawarangpur (33), Cuttack (28), Malkangiri (26), Angul (25), Bolangir and Jajpur (19), Keonjhar (16), Jagatsinghpur (15), Kendrapara (14), Mayurbhanj (13) Bargarh (10), Nuapada (nine), Jharsuguda (seven), Sonepur (five), Deograh (two), Bhadrak (one).

The new infections in Odisha have taken the state’s tally close to the 32,000-mark. So far the number of persons tested in the state stands at 5,14,753.

PNN