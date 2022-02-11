Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 1,572 new Covid-19 cases, of which 309 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,74,575. Active caseload in the state now stands at 14,253.

Odisha reported 20 new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking tally in the state to 8,838 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) department posted Friday morning. The state had reported 21 Covid-19 fatalities Thursday.

Jajpur reported the highest deaths (four). It was followed by Balasore, Kendrapara and Khurda districts (three each), Mayurbhanj (two) and Bhadrak, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar and Nabarangpur districts (one each).

Out of total 1,572 new infections, 918 were reported from quarantine centres while 654 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 1,480 cases of coronavirus infections Thursday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 233 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 161 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (9), Balasore (62), Bargarh (25), Bhadrak (27), Bolangir (40), Boudh (25), Deogarh (20), Dhenkanal (35), Gajapati (47), Ganjam (27), Jagatsinghpur (48), Jajpur (52), Jharsuguda (13), Kalahandi (22), Kandhamal (62), Kendrapara (30), Keonjhar (43), Koraput (87), Malkangiri (6), Mayurbhanj (60), Nabarangpur (20), Nayagarh (35), Nuapada (23), Puri (39), Rayagada (74), Sambalpur (73), Subarnapur (12) and Sundargarh (113).

The State Pool reported 49 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,82,93,841 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 3,279.

PNN