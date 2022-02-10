Jajpur: In a major crackdown Thursday, the Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch nabbed a notorious criminal Thursday morning after eight years who was wanted in a murder case that took place earlier in 2014.

The accused has been identified as Kishore Moharana alias Munu alias Dhandua. He was absconding for the last eight years. He was arrested by STF officials following a raid which was carried out this morning.

The STF got information from a reliable source that the history-sheeter was brandishing a firearm and threatening some people at a location. Swinging into action, the team raided the place leading to the arrest.

Later, after a thorough search, police have also recovered a 9 MM pistol, five rounds of live bullets and other incriminating materials from the possession of Dhandua, a senior STF official informed.

It is pertinent to mention, Dhandua was wanted in connection with the murder of a person identified as Deepak Naik, which took place at Chandikhole Bazaar.

It was alleged that Dhandua along with some of his close associates had shot dead the man. Though a chargesheet was earlier filed against all three accused, Dhandua was absconding since then.

District and Sessions Judge Court in Jajpur had convicted Dhandua’s aide Seshadev Swain alias Buba in connection with the murder case. However, the trial of Dhandua is still pending as he had gone underground.

A case under Arms Act has also been registered against the accused, the STF said.

PNN