Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 1,629 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally in the state to 9,70,814. While the number of positive cases reported July 26 was 1,637, it was 1,833 July 25. The active caseload in the state now stands at 17,746 while it was 18,381 July 26. Out of the 1,629 new infections, 939 were reported from quarantine centres while 690 persons contracted the virus locally.

Odisha also reported 60 new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking the toll in the state to 5,634 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Tuesday morning. The state had reported 62 Covid-19 fatalities yesterday.

Sundargarh reported highest 14 deaths. It was followed by Khurda (eight), Angul and Cuttack (six each), Keonjhar and Puri (five each), Boudh and Sambalpur (four), Bhadrak (two) and Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Kandhamal, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Nayagarh (one each).

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 532 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack district with 160 new infections. Notably, Khurda and Cuttack districts had reported 350 and 250 new cases respectively July 26.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Puri (96), Balasore (93), Jajpur (84), Bhadrak (76), Jagatsinghpur (67), Mayurbhanj (53), Kendrapara (47), Angul (44), Dhenkanal (39), Nayagarh (38), Keonjhar (29), Subarnapur and Sundargarh (22 each), Kandhamal (16), Sambalpur (14), Rayagada (12), Bargarh (11), Nuapada (10), Deogarh (nine), Ganjam (eight), Nabarangpur (six), Bolangir, Malkangiri, Jharsuguda and Kalahandi (five each), Koraput (four), Boudh and Gajapati (two each),

The State Pool reported 113 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive. It was 71 July 26.

A total of 1,57,18,890 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 2,204.

Source: I&PR

PNN