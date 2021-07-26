Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 1,637 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 9,69,185. The active caseload in the state now stands at 18,381. Out of the 1,637 new infections, 949 were reported from quarantine centres while 688 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 1,833 cases of coronavirus infections Sunday.

Odisha also reported 62 new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking total tally in the state to 5,574 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Monday morning. The state had reported 67 Covid-19 fatalities Sunday.

Khurda reported highest 42 deaths. It was followed by Sundargarh (10), Keonjhar (four), Jajpur (two) and Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Kandhamal and Puri districts (one each).

Incidentally, out of 42 fresh fatalities reported from Khurda district, 25 are from the state capital.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 350 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 250 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (100), Jagatsinghpur (85), Jajpur (80), Puri (78), Kendrapara (76), Mayurbhanj (75), Bhadrak (71), Sundargarh (61), Balasore (57), Dhenkanal (50), Nayagarh (39), Kandhamal (36), Keonjhar (18), Ganjam (16), Nuapada and Rayagada (14 each), Sambalpur (13), Bargarh and Subarnapur (11 each), Boudh, Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur (nine each), Bolangir (eight), Kalahandi (seven), Jharsuguda (six) and Deogarh (four).

The State Pool reported 71 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,56,56,204 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 2,108.

PNN