Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 1,712 new Covid-19 cases, of which 323 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,71,523. Active caseload in the state now stands at 17,647.

Out of total 1,712 new infections, 997 were reported from quarantine centres while 715 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 1,503 cases of coronavirus infections Tuesday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 257 persons testing positive for the disease, followed by Sundargarh with 147 new infections.

Also read: Luna-Karandia river island villagers voice for embankment

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (79), Balasore (54), Bargarh (17), Bhadrak (22), Bolangir (31), Boudh (29), Cuttack (104), Deogarh (46), Dhenkanal (49), Gajapati (43), Ganjam (10), Jagatsinghpur (48), Jajpur (53), Jharsuguda (29), Kalahandi (49), Kandhamal (31), Kendrapara (46), Keonjhar (52), Koraput (118), Malkangiri (3), Mayurbhanj (53), Nabarangpur (26), Nayagarh (45), Nuapada (39), Puri (40), Rayagada (34), Sambalpur (56) and Subarnapur (54).

The State Pool reported 48 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,81,66,786 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 3,429.

PNN