Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 189 new Covid-19 cases, of which 25 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking total tally in the state to 10,50,249. Active caseload in the state now stands at 2,313.

Out of the total 189 new infections, 113 were reported from quarantine centres while 76 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 193 cases of coronavirus infections Saturday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 83 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Jajpur with 14 new infections.

Also read: Nayagarh assistant civil supplies officer under Vigilance scanner

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (2), Balasore (3), Bargarh (1), Bhadrak (1), Cuttack (9), Deogarh (2), Dhenkanal (3), Gajapati (2), Ganjam (3), Jagatsinghpur (2), Jharsuguda (2), Kendrapara (3), Mayurbhanj (13), Puri (2), Sambalpur (12), Subarnapur (1) and Sundargarh (12).

The State Pool reported 19 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,40,23,955 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 257.

PNN