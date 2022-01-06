Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 1,897 new Covid-19 cases, of which 258 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 10,59,773. Active caseload in the state now stands at 5,739.

Odisha also reported one (01) new fatality in the last 24 hours taking tally in the state to 8,467 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Thursday morning. The state had reported two (02) Covid-19 fatalities Wednesday.

Khurda district alone reported one (01) death.

Out of total 1,897 new infections, 1,106 were reported from quarantine centres while 791 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 1,216 cases of coronavirus infections Wednesday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 669 persons testing positive for the disease, followed by Sundargarh with 262 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (3), Balasore (100), Bargarh (16), Bhadrak (7), Bolangir (6), Boudh (3), Cuttack (148), Deogarh (16), Dhenkanal (4), Gajapati (2), Ganjam (34), Jagatsinghpur (19), Jajpur (30), Jharsuguda (66), Kalahandi (14), Kandhamal (1), Kendrapara (2), Keonjhar (31), Koraput (15), Malkangiri (1), Mayurbhanj (40), Nabarangpur (25), Nayagarh (14), Nuapada (12), Puri (54), Rayagada (7), Sambalpur (125) and Subarnapur (13).

The State Pool reported 158 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,58,94,067 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 138.

PNN