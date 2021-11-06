Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 208 new Covid-19 cases, of which 23 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking total tally in the state to 10,43,151. Active caseload in the state now stands at 3,319.

Odisha also reported four (04) new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking total tally in the state to 8,354 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Saturday morning. The state had reported three (03) Covid-19 fatalities Friday.

Khurda reported highest deaths (two). It was followed by Angul and Kendrapara districts (one each).

Out of the 208 new infections, 119 were reported from quarantine centres while 89 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 170 cases of coronavirus infections Friday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 99 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 20 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Jajpur (12), Sundargarh (eight), Gajapati and Jagatsinghpur (seven each), Jharsuguda and Mayurbhanj (five each), Kendrapara (four), Balasore and Puri (three each), Ganjam and Koraput (two each) and Bargarh, Bhadrak, Boudh, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Malkangiri, Nayagarh and Sambalpur (one each).

The State Pool reported 23 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,23,48,388 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 536.

PNN