Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha recorded 22 new Covid-19 cases, of which four are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,87,823. Active caseload in the state now stands at 208.

Out of the total 22 new infections, 14 were reported from quarantine centres while 8 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 28 cases of coronavirus infections Thursday.

Cuttack, Khurda and Sambalpur districts registered highest number of new cases with four (04) persons each testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Bolangir with two (02) new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Balasore (1), Bhadrak (1), Gajapati (1), Jajpur (1), Nuapada (1), Subarnapur (1) and Sundargarh (1).

The State Pool reported only one new case. This is the person who has come from outside Odisha and has tested positive.

A total of 3,08,65,018 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 22.

PNN