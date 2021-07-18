Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 2,215 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 9,54,326. The active caseload in the state now stands at 21,289. Out of the 2,215 new infections, 1,272 were reported from quarantine centres while 943 persons contracted the virus locally.

Odisha reported 66 new fatalities as of Saturday taking total tally in the state to 5,058 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Sunday morning.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new Covid-19 cases with 483 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 348 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (89), Balasore (150), Bargarh (14), Bhadrak (78), Bolangir (18), Boudh (16), Deogarh (1), Dhenkanal (54), Gajapati (17), Ganjam (12), Jagatsinghpur (126), Jajpur (124), Jharsuguda (10), Kalahandi (5), Kandhamal (14), Kendrapara (95), Keonjhar (42), Koraput (10), Malkangiri (25), Mayurbhanj (99), Nabarangpur (4), Nayagarh (69), Nuapada (5), Puri (84), Rayagada (29), Sambalpur (41), Subarnapur (10) and Sundargarh (43).

The State Pool reported 100 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,50,66,050 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of new recoveries stands at 2,400.

PNN