Bhubaneswar: Odisha has registered 2,610 new cases of COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours said a Health and Family Welfare Department tweet Sunday evening. All the cured persons have been discharged from their respective treatment facilities spread across Odisha. The new recoveries have taken the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients to 2,46,837 in Odisha. Earlier in the day 2,019 new cases of COVID-19 infections was reported from the state.

Khurda continues to be the hotspot of COVID-19 infections with a large number of new infections every day. At the same time the district also topped the chart of daily recoveries Sunday. Khurda district reported recovery of 438 COVID-19 patients. Other districts that reported recoveries in three-digit figures were Cuttack (204), Sundargarh (171), Angul (148), Jajpur (119), Balasore (113) and Sambalpur (109).

As per the tweets of the health department, recoveries were reported from other districts also. The districts which reported new recoveries were Mayurbhanj (99), Bolangir (95), Nabarangpur (91), Bargarh (83), Jagatsinghpur (78), Bhadrak (69), Jharsugudua and Kendrapara (68 each), Keonjhar and Nuapada (61 each), Puri (54), Sonepur (53), Kalahandi (52), Koraput (50), Kandhamal (45), Nayagarh (41), Ganjam (34), Dhenkanal (30), Malkangiri (28), Boudh (18), Deograh (13), Gajapati and Rayagada (12 each).

There were 93 new recoveries that were reported from the state pool also. The state pool comprises people who do not belong to Odisha but have been treated after being infected by the COVID-19 virus.