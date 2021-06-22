Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered Tuesday 2,957 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest in the past two months. In fact that this is the first time, Odisha has reported less than 3,000 daily cases in more than two months. The new Covid-19 infections took the total number of persons bitten by the bug in the state to 8,83,490, a Health department official of the Odisha government informed.

Odisha also registered 38 fresh fatalities. It took the state’s toll to 3,671.

Khurda district, of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 408. It was followed by Cuttack (270), Jajpur (260) and Balasore (247). Jharsuguda registered the lowest number of new cases at three. Eighteen of Odisha’s 30 districts reported less than 100 cases each, the official said.

Khurda also accounted for six fresh fatalities, followed by Cuttack and Bargarh at five each, Mayurbhanj and Puri at four each, Sambalpur at three and Jagatsinghpur and Jharsuguda at two each. One patient each succumbed to the disease in Angul, Dhenkanal, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Koraput, Sundergarh and Ganjam.

This apart, 53 other COVID-19 patients in Odisha have died due to comorbidities.

As many as 8,44,801 patients have recovered from the infectious disease, including 4,587 on Tuesday. Odisha currently has 34,965 active cases. The positivity rate stands at 6.68 per cent, the official said. The coastal state has thus far conducted over 1.32 sample tests, including 61,608 Monday, informed the official.

It should be stated that Odisha on Monday crossed the one-crore mark in Covid-19 vaccination. More than 3.32 lakh persons in the state were vaccinated Monday. It was well over the daily three-lakh mark that the state government has set since the start of free vaccination of all age groups.