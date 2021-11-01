Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 316 new Covid-19 cases, of which 51 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking total tally in the state to 10,41,773. Active caseload in the state now stands at 4,237.

Odisha also reported three (03) new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking total tally in the state to 8,336 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Monday morning. The state had reported four (04) Covid-19 fatalities Sunday.

Angul, Balasore and Ganjam districts reported one (01) death each.

Out of the 316 new infections, 186 were reported from quarantine centres while 130 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 488 cases of coronavirus infections Sunday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 152 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 32 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Mayurbhanj (28), Bolangir (10), Jajpur (nine), Kendrapara (eight), Sambalpur (seven), Sundargarh (six), Dhenkanal, Ganjam and Jagatsinghpur (four each), Balasore and Nayagarh (three each), Jharsuguda and Puri (two each) and Bhadrak, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Rayagada and Subarnapur (one each).

The State Pool reported 35 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,20,57,994 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 450.

PNN