Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 339 new Covid-19 cases, of which 69 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,83,978. Active caseload in the state now stands at 3,862.

Out of total 339 new infections, 199 were reported from quarantine centres while 140 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 342 cases of coronavirus infections Wednesday.

Sundargarh district registered the highest number of new cases with 80 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Khurda with 36 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (14), Balasore (14), Bargarh (5), Bhadrak (4), Bolangir (3), Boudh (2), Cuttack (17), Deogarh (4), Dhenkanal (2), Gajapati (25), Ganjam (14), Jajpur (14), Jharsuguda (12), Kalahandi (4), Kandhamal (2), Kendrapara (5), Koraput (16), Malkangiri (1), Mayurbhanj (19), Nabarangpur (3), Nayagarh (4), Nuapada (1), Puri (1), Rayagada (6), Sambalpur (14) and Subarnapur (8).

The State Pool reported 9 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,90,45,439 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 797.

PNN