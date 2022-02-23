Boudh: In a freak road mishap that took place late Tuesday night, as many as two persons were killed while two others sustained grievous injuries after a speeding sedan collided head-on with a scooter and a motorcycle in a series on Mahanadi Bridge in Boudh district.

Identities of the deceased persons have not been ascertained yet.

According to an eyewitness, the car had a very intense collision with the scooter before hitting the motorcycle.

As a result, the scooter rider died on the spot and three more including the car driver and two motorcycle riders sustained injuries.

Passers-by rescued the injured in critical condition and rushed them to district headquarters hospital (DHH) in Boudh.

Later the trio was shifted to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla after their health condition deteriorated.

However, one of the two motorcycle riders died on the way while being shifted to VIMSAR.

On being informed, local police reached the spot and initiated a probe. Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem, an official said.

PNN