Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 342 new Covid-19 cases, of which 83 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,83,639. Active caseload in the state now stands at 4,320.

Odisha reported nine (09) new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking tally in the state to 9,045 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) department posted Wednesday morning. The state had reported ten (10) Covid-19 fatalities Tuesday.

Puri and Sundargarh districts reported highest deaths with two each. It was followed by Cuttack, Keonjhar, Khurda, Nayagarh and Sambalpur districts (one each).

Out of total 342 new infections, 196 were reported from quarantine centres while 146 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 428 cases of coronavirus infections Tuesday.

Sundargarh district registered the highest number of new cases with 39 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Khurda with 32 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (12), Balasore (14), Bargarh (9), Bhadrak (5), Bolangir (2), Boudh (10), Cuttack (20), Deogarh (4), Dhenkanal (1), Gajapati (29), Ganjam (5), Jagatsinghpur (8), Jajpur (20), Jharsuguda (13), Kalahandi (5), Kandhamal (3), Kendrapara (16), Keonjhar (2), Koraput (9), Malkangiri (2), Mayurbhanj (14), Nabarangpur (3), Nayagarh (9), Nuapada (5), Puri (3), Rayagada (14), Sambalpur (24) and Subarnapur (3).

The State Pool reported 7 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,89,91,043 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 968.

