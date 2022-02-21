Bhubaneswar: Under the influence of western disturbance, several districts of Odisha are very likely witness light to moderate rain or thundershower coming February 24 and 25, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here forecasted Monday.

In its mid-day bulletin, the IMD regional centre said, “The trough from east Bihar to east Vidarbha across Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh at 0.9 km above mean sea level has become less marked.”

Light to moderate rainfall has occurred at a few places over the districts of North Odisha, at one or two places over the districts of South Coastal Odisha and dry weather prevailed over the districts of South Interior Odisha, the mid-day bulletin added.

The chief amount of rainfall recorded in cms are: Balipatna of Khurda (5), Kantapada of Cuttack (3), Bhubaneswar of Khurda (3), Niali of Cuttack (2), Rajghat of Balasore (1), Nischintakoili of Cuttack (1), Kendrapara town of this district (1), Kakatpur of Puri (1), Rajkanika of Kendrapara (1), Chandbali of Bhadrak (1), Astaranga of Puri (1), Jajpur town of this district (1), Korei of Jajpur (1), Athgarh of Cuttack (1), Cuttack city of this district (1), Danagadi of Jajpur (1) and Garadapur of Kendrapara (1), the regional centre stated.

Minimum (night) temperatures observed marked fall at a few places over North Interior Odisha, appreciable fall at most places over North Coastal Odisha, at many places over North Interior Odisha, at one or two places over South Coastal Odisha and no large change at elsewhere over Odisha, the mid-day bulletin mentioned.

The minimum temperatures were appreciably below normal at one or two places over North Interior Odisha, above normal at a few places over South Interior Odisha, above normal at one or two places over North Interior Odisha and normal at elsewhere over Odisha.

The highest maximum (day) temperature of 33.6oC was recorded at Bhawanipatna and the lowest minimum temperature of 11.7oC was recorded at Jharsuguda in the plains of Odisha.

Weather forecast and warning for next five days:

Monday (valid upto 0830 hrs IST of 22.02.2022)

Dry weather is most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Tuesday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 22.02.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 23.02.2022)

Dry weather is most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Wednesday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 23.02.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 24.02.2022)

Dry weather is most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Thursday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 24.02.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 25.02.2022)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Friday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 25.02.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 26.02.2022)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of North Odisha and at one or two places over the districts of South Odisha.

Yellow Warning (Be updated):

Thundestorm with lighting is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Jajpur.

Temperature Forecast:

No large change in minimum (night) temperatures during next four to five days over the districts of Odisha.

PNN