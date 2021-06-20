Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 3,577 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 8,77,502. The active caseload in the state now stands at 38,727. Out of the 3,577 new infections, 2,039 were reported from quarantine centres while 1,538 persons contracted the virus locally.

Odisha reported 40 new fatalities as of Saturday taking total tally in the state to 3,590 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Sunday morning.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new Covid-19 cases with 571 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 407 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (127), Balasore (205), Bargarh (51), Bhadrak (186), Bolangir (36), Boudh (59), Deogarh (12), Dhenkanal (96), Gajapati (29), Ganjam (27), Jagatsinghpur (103), Jajpur (337), Jharsuguda (13), Kalahandi (41), Kandhamal (41), Kendrapara (141), Keonjhar (61), Koraput (59), Malkangiri (86), Mayurbhanj (187), Nabarangpur (57), Nayagarh (114), Nuapada (19), Puri (237), Rayagada (88), Sambalpur (31), Subarnapur (29) and Sundargarh (43).

The State Pool reported 84 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,30,95,199 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of new recoveries stands at 5,281.

PNN