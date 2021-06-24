Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 3,650 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 8,90,596. The active caseload in the state now stands at 33,770. Out of the 3,650 new infections, 2,098 were reported from quarantine centres while 1,552 persons contracted the virus locally.

Odisha reported 44 new fatalities as of Wednesday taking total tally in the state to 3,761 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Thursday morning.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new Covid-19 cases with 604 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 485 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (112), Balasore (278), Bargarh (45), Bhadrak (170), Bolangir (16), Boudh (41), Deogarh (4), Dhenkanal (110), Gajapati (8), Ganjam (14), Jagatsinghpur (138), Jajpur (332), Jharsuguda (8), Kalahandi (23), Kandhamal (26), Kendrapara (106), Keonjhar (68), Koraput (104), Malkangiri (67), Mayurbhanj (145), Nabarangpur (69), Nayagarh (122), Nuapada (10), Puri (187), Rayagada (106), Sambalpur (35), Subarnapur (22) and Sundargarh (106).

The State Pool reported 89 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,33,53,132 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of new recoveries stands at 4,052.

PNN