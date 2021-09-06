Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 609 new Covid-19 cases, of which 122 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking total tally in the state to 10,12,167. Active caseload in the state now stands at 6,996.

Odisha also reported eight (08) new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking total tally in the state to 8,055 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Monday morning. The state had reported seven (07) Covid-19 fatalities Sunday.

Khurda reported highest deaths (three), followed by Ganjam and Puri districts (two each) and Balasore (one).

Out of the 609 new infections, 354 were reported from quarantine centres while 255 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 805 cases of coronavirus infections Sunday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 188 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 113 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Balasore and Jajpur (31 each), Jagatsinghpur (22), Mayurbhanj (21), Puri (20), Bhadrak (18), Sambalpur (16), Kendrapara (13), Angul (12), Bargarh and Sundargarh (nine each), Dhenkanal and Keonjhar (eight each), Rayagada (seven), Koraput (six), Ganjam, Jharsuguda, Nabarangpur and Nayagarh (five each), Bolangir and Deogarh (four each), Subarnapur (two) and Gajapati and Malkangiri (one each).

The State Pool reported 45 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,84,77,132 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 763.

PNN