Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 615 new Covid-19 cases, of which 68 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking total tally in the state to 10,33,288. Active caseload in the state now stands at 5,203.

Odisha also reported seven (07) new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking total tally in the state to 8,268 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Wednesday morning. The state had reported six (06) Covid-19 fatalities Tuesday.

Cuttack and Khurda districts reported highest deaths (two each), followed by Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur and Sundargarh districts (one each).

Out of the 615 new infections, 357 were reported from quarantine centres while 258 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 529 cases of coronavirus infections Tuesday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 323 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 72 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Mayurbhanj (28), Sambalpur (19), Puri (15), Balasore (12), Kendrapara (10), Jajpur (nine), Jagatsinghpur and Sundargarh (eight each), Bhadrak (seven), Angul and Koraput (four each), Bargarh, Ganjam, Keonjhar, Nayagarh and Nuapada (three each), Jharsuguda (two) and Boudh, Dhenkanal and Rayagada (one each).

The State Pool reported 76 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,08,27,920 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 546.

PNN