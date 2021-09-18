Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 695 new Covid-19 cases, of which 83 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking total tally in the state to 10,19,621. Active caseload in the state now stands at 5,876.

Odisha also reported six (06) new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking total tally in the state to 8,128 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Saturday morning. The state had reported four (04) Covid-19 fatalities Friday.

Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Khurda, Koraput and Mayurbhanj districts reported one (01) death each.

Out of the 695 new infections, 401 were reported from quarantine centres while 294 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 628 cases of coronavirus infections Friday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 323 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 90 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Jajpur (39), Balasore (30), Jagatsinghpur (25), Mayurbhanj and Puri (18 each), Bhadrak (13), Kendrapara and Sambalpur (eight each), Rayagada (seven), Angul and Jharsuguda (six each), Sundargarh (five), Dhenkanal and Malkangiri (four each), Nayagarh (three), Gajapati, Ganjam, Kalahandi and Subarnapur (two each) and Deogarh, Kandhamal, Keonjhar and Nabarangpur (one each).

The State Pool reported 76 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,91,93,765 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 719.

PNN