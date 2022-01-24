Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 7,291 new Covid-19 cases, of which 954 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,11,951. Active caseload in the state now stands at 81,765.

Odisha also reported five (05) new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking tally in the state to 8,525 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Monday morning. The state had reported six (06) Covid-19 fatalities Sunday.

Balasore, Cuttack, Keonjhar, Khurda and Sundargarh reported one (01) death each.

Out of total 7,291 new infections, 4,226 were reported from quarantine centres while 3,065 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 8,520 cases of coronavirus infections Sunday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 1,705 persons testing positive for the disease, followed by Sundargarh with 646 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (183), Balasore (343), Bargarh (130), Bhadrak (97), Bolangir (218), Boudh (55), Cuttack (561), Deogarh (62), Dhenkanal (96), Gajapati (95), Ganjam (50), Jagatsinghpur (121), Jajpur (203), Jharsuguda (83), Kalahandi (173), Kandhamal (98), Kendrapara (109), Keonjhar (132), Koraput (111), Malkangiri (57), Mayurbhanj (229), Nabarangpur (148), Nayagarh (192), Nuapada (160), Puri (116), Rayagada (295), Sambalpur (176) and Subarnapur (282).

The State Pool reported 365 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,71,93,858 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 10,841.

PNN