Baliapal: A video of an ASI allegedly misbehaving a village chief inside a police station has gone viral on social media. The incident has been reported from Baliapal police station of Balasore district.

While, the incident occurred a few days ago, the matter came to the fore after the video went viral on social media Sunday.

A source said that the incident took place when some villagers had gone to the police station to resolve a dispute pertaining to assault of a tribal woman by the family members of Madhupura sarpanch over the death of a duck.

It is said that the sarpanch’s family had beaten the woman identified as Gal Murmu accusing her of poisoning the duck January 18.

With the help of a few villagers, the tribal woman went to the police station and lodged an FIR against the brother, sister-in-law and nephew of the sarpanch in connection with the assault.

Later, police had called the two parties to the station for a discussion, but the sarpanch’s family did not turn up. After waiting for hours, when the complainant asked the police personnel about the cause of delay, the ASI allegedly misbehaved with the village chief.

Meanwhile, Baliapal IIC Parshuram Sahu has refuted the charge saying, “A lot of people had gathered at the station, there could be some issues. However, nobody was beaten.”

PNN