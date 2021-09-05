Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 805 new Covid-19 cases, of which 131 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking total tally in the state to 10,11,558. Active caseload in the state now stands at 7,158.

Odisha also reported seven (07) new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking total tally in the state to 8,047 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Sunday morning. The state had reported five (05) Covid-19 fatalities Saturday.

Angul and Balasore districts reported highest deaths (two each), followed by Bhadrak, Cuttack and Khurda districts (one each).

Out of the 805 new infections, 467 were reported from quarantine centres while 338 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 681 cases of coronavirus infections Saturday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 346 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 98 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Mayurbhanj (37), Kendrapara (33), Balasore (30), Sambalpur (21), Jajpur (19), Jagatsinghpur (17), Sundargarh (16), Bhadrak (14), Angul (13), Puri (12), Dhenkanal (11), Nayagarh (10), Keonjhar (eight), Nabarangpur (seven), Ganjam (six), Bargarh and Deogarh (five each), Koraput (four), Boudh (three), Jharsuguda, Malkangiri and Rayagada (two each) and Gajapati (one).

The State Pool reported 83 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,84,11,864 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 826.

PNN