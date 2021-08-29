Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 849 new Covid-19 cases, of which 119 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking total tally in the state to 10,06,503. Active caseload in the state now stands at 7,820.

Odisha also reported 69 new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking total tally in the state to 7,834 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Sunday morning. The state had reported 68 Covid-19 fatalities Saturday.

Cuttack reported highest 19 deaths. It was followed by Angul (10), Jagatsinghpur (nine), Mayurbhanj and Nayagarh districts (five each), Balasore, Dhenkanal and Kendrapara districts (four each), Bhadrak and Jajpur districts (three each), Puri (two) and Keonjhar (one).

Out of the 849 new infections, 491 were reported from quarantine centres while 358 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 779 cases of coronavirus infections Saturday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 361 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 98 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Jajpur (32), Balasore (31), Puri (28), Kendrapara (27), Angul (22), Dhenkanal and Jagatsinghpur (21 each), Mayurbhanj (20), Keonjhar and Sundargarh (16 each), Sambalpur (15), Nayagarh (14), Deogarh (11), Bhadrak (10), Boudh (five), Ganjam and Koraput (four each), Bargarh and Kalahandi (three each), Kandhamal, Nuapada and Rayagada (two each) and Bolangir, Jharsuguda and Malkangiri (one each).

The State Pool reported 78 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,79,47,361 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 956.

PNN